Reno Comic Con Sept. 23-24 to feature Western Nevada College instructor

On weekdays, Daryl Frazetti is a mathematics instructor who helps students learn more about polynomials, equations and graphing in his algebra classes at Western Nevada College.

But on weekends this fall, Frazetti will deviate into his alter ego and share his longtime interest in superheroes, comics and science fiction.

He'll begin his fantasy/science fiction convention tour as a featured speaker at Reno Comic Con, which is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the Sands Regency Reno. Frazetti is slated to talk about Social Themes and Science in the Hulk from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and follow that presentation by speaking about Wonder Woman and Female Fandom from 3 to 4 p.m. that same day. On Sunday, he'll speak Geek to Geek from 11 a.m. to noon.

Later this month, Frazetti will deliver the same topics at Lake Tahoe at the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Con on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Stateline. He's also scheduled to appear at the SNAFU Con on Oct. 6-8 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.