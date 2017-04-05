Rep. Mark Amodei to speak at Fernley Republican Women meeting April 18 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fernley Republican Women will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on April 18.

A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be U. S. Representative Mark Amodei, who will update on the House of Representatives plans for 2017 and his position on health care. The public is invited to attend.

Mark Amodei is Nevadan home-grown. Born in Carson City, he attended Carson City High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. After UNR, he attended the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific, where, in 1983, he received his law degree. From 1983-1987, Amodei served in the United States Army JAG Corps, after which he worked as a lawyer in the private sector. He was president of the Nevada Mining Association from 2007-2008.

Amodei was elected as a Nevada State Assemblyman and served from 1996-1998. He was elected twice as a Nevada State Senator and served from 1998-2010. During that time, he was President Pro Tempore for six years. In a special election on Sept. 13, 2011, he was elected to the United States House of Representatives. He left for Washington the very next day and has been faithfully representing the people of Nevada ever since.

The FRW's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier Program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank, along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home. The Literacy Committee collects new children's books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's Children's Ward. All contributions for these important programs will be greatly appreciated. Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, Nevada 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For information, please contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.