Ronald McDonald mobile dental service to visit Carson City area

Nevada Health Center's Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is visiting the area to further its mission of providing access to quality healthcare to children in Northern Nevada.

The Care Mobile will be parked at the McDonald's at 3905 S. Carson St. from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

In Gardnerville, the Care Mobile will visit Pau Wa Lu Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Another session is scheduled in Silver Springs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Silver Stage Elementary School.

The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

Most dental insurance plans are accepted. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.

To make an appointment, call 1-844-227-6867.