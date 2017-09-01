RPEN to meet Sept. 5 in Carson City

The next RPEN meeting of the Carson City Chapter will be held on Sept. 5 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

The speaker this month will be Ernie Strobel from EJS Insurance, RPEN's member benefits provide. He will discuss the products they provide, including identity theft protection and the online purchase Cashback program.

The board meets at 1 p.m. with the general meeting to follow at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.