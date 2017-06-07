Saddle-trained horses to be offered in auction Saturday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections' Silver State Industries are hosting a saddle-trained wild horse and burro auction on Saturday.

Fifteen saddle-trained wild horses and one cart-trained burro from herd management areas on BLM-administered public lands will be offered for adoption.

The animals are trained by inmates and receive at least 120 days of training. The horses range in age from 5 to 7 years old and vary in weight and color; the burro is a 2 -year-old female from the McGee Mountains herd management area in Nevada.

Public viewing begins at 9 and a competitive-bid adoption follows at 10 a.m. The starting bid for all animals is $150.

The event will be at the correctional center, 1721 Snyder Ave. Attendees are asked to enter the center from the north side and watch for signs and personnel at the south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking.

The public is prohibited from wearing blue clothing, blue jeans, tank tops or shorts. Also, no cell phones, cameras or recording devices.

For information and a catalog of the animals, go to https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy, or call John Axtell at 775-885-6146.