Salvation Army in Carson City hosting job fair Friday

The Salvation Army, 661 Colorado St., is hosting a job fair at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, to fill seasonal positions.

Help is needed for the Salvation Army's holiday programs such as the Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives and Angel Tree toy distribution.

Two drivers and several kettle workers are needed.

To apply, bring a resume, identification, references and current DMV printout for drivers to the job fair, and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

For information, go to http://www.carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.