Sand Harbor overlook hike planned for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
September 18, 2017
Join a park ranger for a guided hike to the Sand Harbor overlook. The hike is a four-mile loop and offers views of Sand Harbor.
The hike is moderately difficult, and participants will need to bring water, lunch, sunscreen, a hat and sturdy hiking boots.
The hike will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Meet at Spooner Lake State Park parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and the ranger will drive you up to the Marlette Peak Campground to start the hike.
Sign-ups are required and space is limited to 12 participants for each day. Sign up by calling 775-831-0494 or emailing tahoesp@gmail.com.
Spooner Lake State Park is a quarter of a mile north of Highway 50 on State Route 28.
The event is free, but park entrance fees of $10 per vehicle apply. Nevada residents get a discount of $2.
For information, contact Jay Howard, 775-831-0494, or tahoesp@gmail.com.
