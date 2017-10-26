Screening of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ set in Carson City

Carson City is once again celebrating the cult classic, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," with a party and screening of the original musical on Friday.

The third annual event, put on by Proscenium Players, Inc. at the Brewery Arts Center, will start at 8:30 p.m.

The event includes costume contests, making an example out of the virgins (those who haven't been to a Rocky Horror event before) and learning the Time Warp. A limited supply of prop bags will be given at the door.

There will be prizes for the costume contest from local businesses: Special Teas Tea Shop, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, Paradise Salon and Spa, The Purple Avocado, Living the Good Life and The Union.

The movie screening will start at 10 p.m. and audience participation is encouraged.

Tickets are $10 and $15 at the door with discounts for PPI or BAC members. Youth under 18 will not be admitted without an adult.

Tickets are available at http://www.ppitheater.com, Breweryarts.org or in the main office at the BAC, 449 W. King St.