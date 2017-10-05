Second annual diaper drive to help Carson City moms in need

Carson High School students are collecting donations of diapers, wipes and diaper ointment through October as part of the second annual Help a Mother Out Diaper Drive.

Organizers are hoping to surpass last year's tally of more than 10,000 diapers collected for local moms in need.

To help, bring diaper donations of any size and brand to CHS on Saliman Road or the following locations: Nevada Department of Transportation on Stewart Street; Nevada Department of Education on Fifth Street; Carson City Aquatic Facility on Roop Street; First United Methodist Church on Division Street; Salvation Army Church on Colorado Street; Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Mountain Street or the Ron Wood Family Resource Center on Northgate Lane.

Cash donations are also being collected to benefit the cause. Checks with "Diaper Drive" in the memo can be forwarded to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, 2621 Northgate Lane, Carson City, 89706.

For information, call Angila Golik at 775-781-5829 or Nicki Hendee at 775-287-5437.