Second annual Putt, Pitch & Sip golf tournament set in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Second annual Putt, Pitch & Sip golf tournament set in Carson City
August 10, 2017
The Carson City Host Lions Club is holding its second annual Putt, Pitch and Sip golf tournament at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Silver Oak Golf Course in Carson City.
Organizers say the social event isn't a typical golf tournament. No golf experience is required; clubs and balls will be provided.
Awards and prizes will be given and a no-host bar will be available. The $15 cost includes all events and a hamburger barbecue.
RSVPs are due by Aug. 20 to Tim Kniffen, 775-885-7033 or kniffentim@gmail.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- NV Energy offering $50 to recycle old refrigerators
- Commanding officer of Naval Air Station Fallon to visit local Navy League chapter
- Rep. Mark Amodei to be featured at Fernley Republican Women meeting
- Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet Thursday
- Event in Dayton to highlight opportunities for area employers