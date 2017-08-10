Second annual Putt, Pitch & Sip golf tournament set in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Host Lions Club is holding its second annual Putt, Pitch and Sip golf tournament at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Silver Oak Golf Course in Carson City.

Organizers say the social event isn't a typical golf tournament. No golf experience is required; clubs and balls will be provided.

Awards and prizes will be given and a no-host bar will be available. The $15 cost includes all events and a hamburger barbecue.

RSVPs are due by Aug. 20 to Tim Kniffen, 775-885-7033 or kniffentim@gmail.com.