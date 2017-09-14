SENIOR MENU
September 14, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Apple topped pork chops, green salad, tomatoes, baked sweet potatoes, wheat bread and crisped rice treats
Tuesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, sliced tomatoes, mashed potatoes, Mexican corn, wheat bread and sliced peaches
Wednesday: BLTs on whole wheat bread, carrots and celery, vanilla pudding and grapes
Thursday: Hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, cranberry sauce and cookies
Friday: Alaska pollock, wild rice, green beans, garden salad and cherry crisp