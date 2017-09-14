 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Apple topped pork chops, green salad, tomatoes, baked sweet potatoes, wheat bread and crisped rice treats

Tuesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, sliced tomatoes, mashed potatoes, Mexican corn, wheat bread and sliced peaches

Wednesday: BLTs on whole wheat bread, carrots and celery, vanilla pudding and grapes

Thursday: Hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, cranberry sauce and cookies

Friday: Alaska pollock, wild rice, green beans, garden salad and cherry crisp

