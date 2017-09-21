SENIOR MENU
September 21, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, biscuits, tossed salad and cinnamon pears
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, wheat bread and Chantilly fruit
Wednesday: Chicken tamales, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, green salad, tomatoes and Mandarin oranges
Thursday: Mambo pork roast, corn muffins, broccoli, tossed salad, pineapple and pumpkin pie
Friday: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, tossed salad and gingerbread