SENIOR MENU

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, garden vegetables, biscuits, oranges and garden salad

Tuesday: Ham and cheese on nine-grain bread, cottage cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes and pickle spears

Wednesday: Chicken cordon blue, scalloped potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad, peaches and birthday cake

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, steamed cauliflower, layered salad, whole wheat bread and fresh peaches

Friday: Fruity breakfast parfait, plain omelet, bacon, hash browns, tropical fruit and orange juice

