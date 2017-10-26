 Senior Menu | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menu

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, biscuits and cinnamon pears

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, wheat bread and Chantilly fruit

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh spinach, wheat bread and oatmeal date bars

Thursday: Beet battered cod, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, pineapple coleslaw and peach cobbler

Friday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, salsa, bananas and sundaes

