Senior Menu
October 26, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, biscuits and cinnamon pears
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, wheat bread and Chantilly fruit
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh spinach, wheat bread and oatmeal date bars
Thursday: Beet battered cod, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, pineapple coleslaw and peach cobbler
Friday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, salsa, bananas and sundaes
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon resident Emmily Butz taking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge
- Nevada among lowest in cost of inmate healthcare
- Major western Nevada pipeline on the horizon
- John Aston, who was accused of threats against Carson City Judge John Tatro, has died
- Man arrested after trying to fight deputies, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office