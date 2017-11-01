Seniors to benefit from Carson City Raiders Booster Club event

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Eleventh Frame Lounge inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots football game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser, open to all ages and even non-Raider fans, includes raffles, live and silent auctions, in addition to food and specials from the businesses within the Lanes. A few autographed Raiders memorabilia items will be available.

For information, call Club Secretary Leni Manning at 775-232-9700.