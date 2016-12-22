Share the Love food drive Dec. 23 to benefit Carson City seniors | NevadaAppeal.com

Bring a nonperishable food item, pet food or supply or hygiene product to the Share the Love Food Drive to help local home bound seniors in need.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the lobby of the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

#SharetheLove is Subaru’s annual event that donates $250 to charities for each new car purchase or lease now through Jan. 3. The Carson City Senior Center can receive funds through its partnership with Meals on Wheels America.

For more information, call Courtney at 775-883-0703, or go to http://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.