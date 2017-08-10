Sierra Music Society’s ‘A Night to Indulge’ to offer live music, food and wine | NevadaAppeal.com

Sierra Music Society will continue its Salon Series with food tastings, wine pairings and soloists from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9.

The event, titled "A Night to Indulge," will be at a private home in southwest Reno.

The cost to attend is $75 and includes food pairings in four courses with specially selected wines.

The music will feature soloists from ​P'Opera! ​Seating is limited. Reservations can be made at ​www.poperanv.org or by calling 775-233-5105.