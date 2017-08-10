Sierra Music Society’s ‘A Night to Indulge’ to offer live music, food and wine | NevadaAppeal.com

Sierra Music Society’s ‘A Night to Indulge’ to offer live music, food and wine
August 10, 2017
Sierra Music Society will continue its Salon Series with food tastings, wine pairings and soloists from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
The event, titled "A Night to Indulge," will be at a private home in southwest Reno.
The cost to attend is $75 and includes food pairings in four courses with specially selected wines.
The music will feature soloists from P'Opera! Seating is limited. Reservations can be made at www.poperanv.org or by calling 775-233-5105.
