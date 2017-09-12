Sierra Nevada Airstream Owners Club to hold rally

The Sierra Nevada Unit of the WBCCI Airstream Owners Club will hold a rally at the Lassen RV Resort from noon on Sept. 21 to noon on Sept. 24.

The resort, which has become an annual venue for the club, has full hookups in a rustic setting and is located eight miles east of the town of McArthur, Calif., off of Highway 299 about 170 miles north of Reno.

The rally will offer entertainment, club displays, and events. The cost is $120 and includes three nights of resort fees and two catered meals.

Guests of members as well as all current and potential Airstream owners are welcome.

For information, go to http://sierranevadaairstreams.org/snu/2016/16-events/16sp-lassen.html, or contact Diane at 775-972-9392 and hq@sierranevadaairstreams.org.