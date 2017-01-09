Sierra Nevada Forum ‘Aging in Nevada’ set for Jan. 10 in Carson City is canceled | NevadaAppeal.com

Sierra Nevada Forum ‘Aging in Nevada’ set for Jan. 10 in Carson City is canceled
January 9, 2017
The Sierra Nevada Forum, “Aging in Nevada,” scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, is canceled.
The forum, planned at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall in Carson City, will be held at a later date.
For more information, go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.
