Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City hosting free events | NevadaAppeal.com

From dancing to gardening, a range of free activities are planned at Sierra Place Senior Living, 1111 W. College Parkway.

Learn how to grow microgreens with Brian Harasha at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. Microgreens are nutrient-dense greens that can be grown in an indoor winter garden.

Beth Carbone, who is completing a master’s degree in creative writing, is teaching an eight-week course about memoir writing. Learn how to write about your life experiences at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 5. Each participant will have the chance to self-publish using free online tools.

“Storm King” Mark McLaughlin will offer a blow-by-blow account of the recent storms that hit the area at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. McLaughlin’s presentation will cover what is causing the storms and what it means for the long-standing drought.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by dancing to live music by Deep Groove at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

For more information, call 775-841-4111.