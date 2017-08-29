Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City planning free events

The first free event of September at Sierra Place Senior Living, 1111 W. College Parkway, will be a coffee reception for veterans at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5.

The event will be hosted by Charles W. Borders, a retired Air Force colonel. Another coffee get-together for veterans is planned at the same time on Sept. 26.

Other events include a presentation by Mike Ball, executive director of Carson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Ball will discuss the eligibility requirements for using Medicare benefits in a skilled nursing setting as well as the benefits of secondary insurance coverage. His presentation, Reckoning with Rehab, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The event also will detail what to expect from short-term skilled nursing rehab through discharging back to your home.

Mark McLaughlin will present part two of Around Lake Tahoe: A Magical History Tour at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. The presentation is a continuation of McLaughlin's study of historical sites around Lake Tahoe.

Hear live county music by Dennis Richardson at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and live music by Larry Elliott, an entertainer who sings, plays instruments, acts and tells jokes, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

All events are free and open to the public. For information, call 775-841-4111.