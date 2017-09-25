Six-week basic dog obedience program to start Oct. 3 in Carson City
September 25, 2017
Carson City Recreation's Basic Dog Obedience class, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 7.
With more than 45 years of experience, Yeaman will help owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands. Individual problems will be addressed during the course of the six-week class.
Classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park, across from Costco.
Dogs need to be current on all shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the start of the first class.
Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash four to six feet in length.
Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr. For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.
