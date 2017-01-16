Soroptimist bingo fundraiser on Jan. 28 in Dayton to help fund local scholarships | NevadaAppeal.com

A bingo fundraiser on Jan. 28 will benefit scholarships for local high school girls, as well as one woman returning to school.

Soroptimist International of the Comstock’s fundraiser will be on Jan. 28 at the Dayton Senior Center.

The event includes a silent auction and 14 games for prizes. Beer and wine will be for sale; coffee and snacks are included in the price of admission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 person if registered. To register, call Sharon at 775-246-1630.

In addition to providing scholarships to local students, the club also provides support to Austin’s House, Healthy Communities Coalition, local food banks and families in need of food, clothing, household items and more.