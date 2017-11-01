Soroptimist International Bunco fundraiser in Dayton to benefit scholarships

Soroptimist International of the Comstock is hosting four Bunco games for prizes on Nov. 18 to benefit a scholarship fund for area students.

Money raised will help fund scholarships for students from Virginia City, Dayton and Silver Stage high schools and one for a Central Lyon or Virginia City woman who has returned to school and is the head of the household.

The event, at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, is open to everyone. Doors open at 1 with games starting at 1:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided. A no-host bar will offer beer, wine and soda for purchase.

Advanced sales of tickets are available for $15 each. For reservations, call Sharon at 775-246-1630. The price at the door goes up to $20.

The nonprofit service organization's mission is to improve the lives of local women and children. It covers the area from the border of Carson City on the east to Silver Springs on the east, including Virginia City to the north.