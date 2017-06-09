Soroptimist International of the Comstock hosting Bunco in Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

Soroptimist International of the Comstock hosting Bunco in Dayton
June 9, 2017
An evening of Bunco will benefit scholarship for local high school students and one woman who is head of the household and returning to school.
Soroptimist International of the Comstock's game night, open to everyone, will be on June 24 at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road.
Doors open at 6 with games starting at 6:30 p.m. Four games will be played for prizes. Snacks will be provided, and a no-host bar will be on site offering beer, wine and soda.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For reservations and information, call Sharon at 775-246-1630.
