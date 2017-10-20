Soroptimist’s next program all about Miss Carson City Pageant

As part of its year of celebrating 60 years of service in the capital city, the Carson City Soroptimist October meeting will feature more than 50 years of the Miss Carson City Pageant.

Miss Carson City 2017, Macie Tuell, will present the first part of the program, speaking about her pageant experiences, platform, and education goals.

The program will continue with history of the club's role as the pageant coordinator and host from 1962 until 1979. Club member Joan Andreas will share her memories about the pageant, the contestants, and community support during the 1970s.

There also will be exhibits of pageant memorabilia. The club hopes to hear from local women who participated in the pageant over the years, especially those who took part during the Soroptimist's administration.

The meeting, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, is held in the north room of Glen Eagles Restaurant. It's free to attend but reservations are required in advance.

An optional lunch, with choice of entrees, is available for $16. To attend, respond by Monday to sicarsoncity@gmail.com or 775-297-4890.