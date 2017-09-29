Spooktacular Halloween Party planned at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
September 29, 2017
The Douglas County Public Library says it's preparing a frightfully fun night of Halloween games, stories and snacks on Oct. 30.
The library's Spooktacular Halloween Party, for ages 4 to 11, will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
The library is at 1625 Library Lane in Minden. It's on Facebook and Twitter and at douglas.lib.nv.us. It can also be reached by calling 775-782-9841.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- FEMA hosting hiring event Thursday to fill positions in Carson City
- Volunteers sought for cleanup event at Fernley Swales
- Event Oct. 2 in Carson City to press importance of cyber security
- Firewood-cutting permits available in Carson City area
- Carson City Dutch Bros. hosting fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- Destruction of Carson City Kinkead building to begin next month