Spooktacular Halloween Party planned at Douglas County Public Library in Minden

The Douglas County Public Library says it's preparing a frightfully fun night of Halloween games, stories and snacks on Oct. 30.

The library's Spooktacular Halloween Party, for ages 4 to 11, will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

The library is at 1625 Library Lane in Minden. It's on Facebook and Twitter and at douglas.lib.nv.us. It can also be reached by calling 775-782-9841.