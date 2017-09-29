 Stand-up comedy workshop in Carson City graduates nine students | NevadaAppeal.com

Stand-up comedy workshop in Carson City graduates nine students

Courtesy |

Students in Kat Simmonsâ stand-up comedy class graced the stage at A to Zen on Sept. 11 for their comedy graduation performance. From left: Karen Linsley, Mike Epps, Tracey Anderson, Sean Bridges, Vickie Musni, Craig Musni, James More, Heather Goulding and Kirk McClure. The performance marked the culmination of a six-week workshop in which students wrote a five-minute routine. They also learned skills for overcoming stage fright and gaining confidence. Simmons noted that many students say everything seems easier after having to get on stage and be funny. To reserve a spot for the spring workshop, call 775-721-8864.

Students in Kat Simmons' stand-up comedy class graced the stage at A to Zen on Sept. 11 for their comedy graduation performance. T

To reserve a spot for the spring workshop, call 775-721-8864.

Go back to article