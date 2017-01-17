State Route 342 to Virginia City open after flood closures | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened State Route 342 in the Virginia City and Gold Hill area following damage from last week’s flood.

Flood waters eroded sections of the roadside shoulder and guardrail near the south end of SR 342. The road had temporarily been closed to through traffic, with access available to residents and emergency responders.

Contractor Sierra Nevada Construction filled the eroded roadside shoulder embankment and replaced damaged guardrail to safely reopen the road.

Elsewhere in the region, NDOT contractors are making emergency flood repairs to fill potholes on Interstate 80 west of downtown Reno as well as rebuild roadway shoulders and repair the roadway surface in flood-damaged areas of McCarran Boulevard, Franktown Road and State Routes 445 (Pyramid Highway) and 447 (Gerlach Highway). Drivers should anticipate minor travel delays and single lane reductions as repairs are made, and are advised to leave extra travel time.

Two state roads, Kingsbury Grade in the Carson Valley and State Route 446 near Pyramid Lake, are undergoing extensive flood repairs and remain closed.

Motorists can dial 511 or visit http://www.nvroads.com before driving for the latest road conditions.