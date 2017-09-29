Steppin’ Back in Time fundraiser to benefit historic Virginia City site
September 29, 2017
What was life on the Comstock like in 1910? Those curious to find out can attend a fundraiser for Virginia City's Fourth Ward School and Museum on Oct. 14.
The inaugural Steppin' Back in Time event, a celebration of life as it was on the Comstock, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the historic site, 537 S. C St.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in historic costume to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and refreshments while listening to period music by the Note-Ables.
Tickets for $50 each are available through Oct. 6 at the museum or at FourthWardSchool.org, or by calling 775-847-0975, ext. 1.
Proceeds will go to the Historic Fourth Ward School Foundation, a tax-exempt nonprofit that maintains the four storied Victorian Era building.
For information about The Note-Ables, go to http://note-ables.org/.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- FEMA hosting hiring event Thursday to fill positions in Carson City
- Volunteers sought for cleanup event at Fernley Swales
- Event Oct. 2 in Carson City to press importance of cyber security
- Firewood-cutting permits available in Carson City area
- Carson City Dutch Bros. hosting fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- Destruction of Carson City Kinkead building to begin next month