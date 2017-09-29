Steppin’ Back in Time fundraiser to benefit historic Virginia City site

What was life on the Comstock like in 1910? Those curious to find out can attend a fundraiser for Virginia City's Fourth Ward School and Museum on Oct. 14.

The inaugural Steppin' Back in Time event, a celebration of life as it was on the Comstock, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the historic site, 537 S. C St.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in historic costume to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and refreshments while listening to period music by the Note-Ables.

Tickets for $50 each are available through Oct. 6 at the museum or at FourthWardSchool.org, or by calling 775-847-0975, ext. 1.

Proceeds will go to the Historic Fourth Ward School Foundation, a tax-exempt nonprofit that maintains the four storied Victorian Era building.

For information about The Note-Ables, go to http://note-ables.org/.