Summer reading program for adults set at Douglas County Public Library | NevadaAppeal.com

Adults are welcome to join the Douglas County Public Library's summer reading program in July.

Anyone 18 and older can register at the Minden or Zephyr Cove locations.

Participants will get the opportunity to share their opinions on the books they read. There will be door prizes for every book or audio book completed, and participants will be entered in weekly drawings for more prizes and for a chance to win the grand prize, a Samsung tablet. Programs include a mug cake baking class and Bad Art Night.

The Minden branch is at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove site is at 233 Warrior Way. For information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.