Superbowl Sunday chili cookoff to benefit Dayton Food Pantry | NevadaAppeal.com

A Super Bowl Sunday blowout complete with a chili cookoff, raffle and silent auction is planned to help feed the hungry.

Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties is sponsoring the event at Dayton Valley Golf Club. The event begins at noon with judging to follow at 1 p.m. The cost to sample is $5; chili bowls will be sold for $3 each.

Silent auction and raffle prizes include hotel stays, dinners, breakfasts, golf lessons, oil changes, gym passes and Aces tickets.

Proceeds will go to the Dayton Food Pantry, which provides emergency food distribution as well as monthly food boxes for seniors and weekly food for students.

Chili cooks are welcome to call John Peters at 775-443-8015 to participate. For information about the pantry, call Alie Trier at 775- 246-7834.