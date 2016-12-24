Tahoe Douglas Elks helping local seniors this Christmas | NevadaAppeal.com

Tahoe/Douglas ELKS 2670 packed and delivered Christmas Baskets on Dec. 17 to benefit 10 area seniors who needed a little extra help this year. The baskets contained groceries, personal items, cash, a gift card and other items. Lap quilts were donated by members of the Carson Valley Quilt Guild, homemade goodies donated by Gloria Darrington, handmade slippers donated by Pat Hamilton, Smith’s donated the gift card and John Scott, State Farm Insurance, donated calendars and other items.