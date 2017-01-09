Tahoe Douglas Elks holding Bingo Jan. 20 in Gardnerville | NevadaAppeal.com

Tahoe Douglas Elks holding Bingo Jan. 20 in Gardnerville
January 9, 2017
Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in Gardnerville, is coming up on its second anniversary of holding monthly Bingo games.
To mark the milestone, prizes, anniversary cake and refreshments will be on hand on Friday, Jan. 20. Doors will open at 5 with warm-ups at 6 and regular games at 6:30 p.m.
The coverall jackpot progressive will be at $1,150 in 51 or fewer numbers. The power ball jackpot will be $75. Players must be 21 or older. For more information, call 775-265-5120 or 775-267-1362.
Additionally, Tahoe Douglas Elks welcomes Bridge players from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the lodge. For more information, call Cheryl Peddicord at 775-265-5120.
