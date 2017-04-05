Tensions in Middle East topic of next Sierra Nevada Forum in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

"The Kurds, the Middle East and the Last 100 Years of Turbulence" is the next free forum presented by Sierra Nevada Forums in Carson City.

Jill Derby will share her perspective on current conditions as seen from her role at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani, Kurdistan, and lay out the historical perspective that includes the larger region.

The event will be at 6 p.m. April 12 in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a no-host bar will be available for beverages and snacks.

For information, call 775-690-3913, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.