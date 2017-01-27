‘The Vagina Monologues’ playing in Carson City to help victims of domestic violence | NevadaAppeal.com

‘The Vagina Monologues’ playing in Carson City to help victims of domestic violence
January 27, 2017
Three performances of “The Vagina Monologues” will benefit victims of domestic violence in Carson City.
The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.
Tickets for $15 can be purchased in advance at https://advocatestoenddomesticviolence.yapsody.com/event/index/59759/2017-carson-city-vagina-monologues. The price at the door goes up to $20.
All proceeds will go to Advocates to End Domestic Violence and its mission to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
For more information, call 775-883-7654, or go to http://www.aedv.org.
