‘The Vagina Monologues’ playing in Carson City to help victims of domestic violence | NevadaAppeal.com

Three performances of “The Vagina Monologues” will benefit victims of domestic violence in Carson City.

The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

Tickets for $15 can be purchased in advance at https://advocatestoenddomesticviolence.yapsody.com/event/index/59759/2017-carson-city-vagina-monologues. The price at the door goes up to $20.

All proceeds will go to Advocates to End Domestic Violence and its mission to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

For more information, call 775-883-7654, or go to http://www.aedv.org.