Thomas the Tank Engine train rides returning to Virginia City

Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to team up with him for a day of family fun at Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017.

Thomas will pull into the V&T Railroad in Virginia City on Oct. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. The event offers 25-minute rides and Thomas & Friends activities for children of all ages.

The tour, in its 22nd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly a million passengers this year.

In celebration of the theme, the rides will feature an array of friendship-inspired activities including photo opportunities, handcar rides, the coloring caboose, a tattoo caboose, and a storytelling caboose, sudor golf and imagination station.

Also planned are crafts, a passport stamp activity and a meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway.

Trains run periodically from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $19 plus tax for ages 2 and up at http://www.ticketweb.com/dowt or by calling toll-free 866-468-7630.

Recommended Stories For You

For information, go to Virginiatruckee.com, http://www.thomasandfriends.com, or visit the 1870 Virginia & Truckee Railroad Depot at 166 F St., Virginia City.