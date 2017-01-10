Tip-a-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Nevada Jan. 11 at Carson City Buffalo Wild Wings | NevadaAppeal.com

Eat wings and other fare from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 to benefit Special Olympics Nevada.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Carson City is hosting Tip-a-Cop, a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit that provides athletic opportunities to Nevadans with intellectual disabilities.

The event features law enforcement personnel volunteering as celebrity waiters, delivering food and drinks with their “tips” donated to Special Olympics. Money raised will help provide local Special Olympics athletes with free year round sports training and competition opportunities in eight different sports.

The restaurant is at 3815 S. Carson St.