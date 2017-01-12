Training for foster, adoptive parents planned in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Training for foster, adoptive parents planned in Carson City
January 12, 2017
Three foster/adoptive parent training sessions are planned in Carson City.
The trainings will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12 and 18 in the Valley View Room, which is on the third floor of Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway.
All three sessions are required for general foster/adoptive applicants; relative and fictive kin applicants need only to complete the Feb. 12 session.
To sign up, call Lori Nichols, foster care recruiter, at either 775-684-1967 or toll-free at 1-888-423-2659, or email her at lnichols@dcfs.nv.gov.
