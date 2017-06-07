Trains in the West presentation coming to Dangberg park in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

Speaker Jim Clark will present his program, "Trains in the West," in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Jim Clark, known to many as "The Train Man", will cover some of the 250 films he has worked on. Clark is an engineer and train coordinator who is associated with several of the biggest films with trains and their Hollywood stars. Some of those films include "The Lone Ranger", "Wild, Wild, West" and "Into the West."

Clark's program, which premiered at the 2016 Lone Pine Film Festival, will also include film clips of various western movies and commentary.

"We're thrilled to have Jim Clark return. He is extremely knowledgeable and experienced in his field, as well as an engaging speaker. He was a one of last year's favorites," said Events Manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Soaring NV, Douglas County and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. Alpen Sierra Coffee Company will provide complimentary coffee and 88 Cups & More will provide baked treats.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. This is an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Dogs are not permitted at this event.

For information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.

Upcoming speakers include author Todd Borg who will a talk on his "Owen McKenna Mystery Series" on July 8; equestrian Samantha Szeciorka who will speak on her "Nevada Discovery Ride" on July 9; Patricia Cafferata who will give her presentation on "By Gas, Bullet or Poison: A History of Capital Punishment in Nevada" on July 29. The park's full 2017 event schedule is available at the park's website.