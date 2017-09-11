Unity of the Sierra in Carson City hosting vigil for World Day of Prayer

Thousands of people will join Silent Unity, an international, trans denominational 24/7 prayer ministry, and Unity churches and centers around the world on Thursday for the 24th annual Unity World Day of Prayer.

The theme of the 24- hour prayer event is "Peace in the Midst." This year's affirmation is, "I am peace in the midst of all matters!"

The 24-hour Prayer Vigil will begin Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday. A local vigil is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Unity of the Sierra, 1933 California St.

Unity invites people of all faiths to join in this sacred prayer activity. Names can be submitted for prayer online at worlddayofprayer.org.

For information, go to worlddayofprayer.org or facebook.com/ silent.unity.