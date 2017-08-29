University of Nevada, Reno medical students holding free health clinics

Individuals who are uninsured, underinsured or without a Social Security number can receive free medical care at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Student Outreach Clinics.

A women's clinic will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Others serving all demographics, including children, are planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23.

The clinics offer a variety of services including pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children. They also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring.

Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday clinics. No appointments are necessary and Spanish translators are available as needed.

The clinics will be at UNR Med's Family Medicine Center, located on campus just north of Mackay Stadium, off of N. Virginia Street.

For information, go to https://med.unr.edu/soc/faqs.