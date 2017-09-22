Vendors sought for annual Christmas craft fair in Carson City

Vendors are sought for the annual Christmas Craft Faire planned for Dec. 1-3 at the Carson Colony Gym, 2900 S. Carson St., Carson City.

All Native Americans and non-Native Americans are welcome.

For information and to apply to be a vendor, call Ada Johnson at 530-694-9478 or evenings at 775-781-0480, or leave a message at 775-392-3608.