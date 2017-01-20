Virginia City author Shaun Griffin to headline ‘Writers in the Woods’ event Feb. 3-4 | NevadaAppeal.com

Virginia City author and educator Shaun Griffin will headline Sierra Nevada College’s next Writers in the Woods-series reading and workshop Feb. 3-4 at the college’s Incline Village campus.

A free public reading runs 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3, with a workshop 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 4. The workshop is free for students and $50 for the public. Both events will be held in room 139 in the Tahoe Center for Environmental Science building.

Griffin is author of This is What the Desert Surrenders and Bathing in the River of Ashes, and editor of From Sorrow’s Well, a volume on the poet Hayden Carruth, among other works.

A longtime resident of Virginia City, he has taught poetry workshops in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center and is cofounder of the Community Chest, a nonprofit agency serving children and families in Northwestern Nevada.

To register for the workshop, go to http://www.sierranevada.edu/event/writers-woods-shaun-griffin. For information about the Writers in the Woods series, go to sierranevada.edu/academics/humanities-social-sciences/english/writer-woods.