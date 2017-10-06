Virtual tour of Washoe Lake offered on Oct. 18

Staff at Washoe Lake State Park is inviting area residents to join them for a cup of hot chocolate and a presentation about the park itself.

The presentation will talk about the park's cultural and natural history followed by a virtual tour of the park and its hiking trails.

The event will be at 7 p.m. the 18th at the Equestrian Pavilion on the east side of the lake. The park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle with a $2 discount for Nevada residents.

More information is available from Kim Zuch at 687-4319.