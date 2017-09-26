Volunteer cleanup event in Fernley to mark National Public Lands Day
September 26, 2017
A cleanup event in Fernley is planned as part of the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.
In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the Bureau of Land Management invites volunteers to visit Fernley Deep Sand Swales for a group cleanup effort from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Part of the BLM's mission is to manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as it pursues a multiple-use mission.
Event partners include the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association, the Fernley Terrible's Truck Stop and Casino, the Fernley Rotary Club, and Fernley Boy Scout Troop 1783.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. where the pavement ends on Truck Inn Way in Fernley, a quarter-mile north of the Terrible's Travel Center off exit 48 on Interstate 80.
Visitors are welcome to stop and see the new Fernley Swales interpretive signs at Terrible's on their way to the event.
The BLM will provide gloves, shovels and rakes, trash bags, and water. Anyone who helps will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
It's recommended volunteers wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring sunscreen and a sack lunch. Long sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat are recommended.
National Public Lands Day brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore America's public lands.
For information, go to https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/volunteers/national-public-lands-day or https://www.neefusa.org/public-lands-day.
