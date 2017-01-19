Volunteer opening on Carson City Library Board of Trustees | NevadaAppeal.com

Volunteer opening on Carson City Library Board of Trustees
January 19, 2017
One volunteer is needed to serve on the Carson City Library Board of Trustees, the body that oversees all library policy and budgets.
Applicants must be a Carson City registered voter and willing to serve approximately six to eight hours a month. The position will fill an unexpired term that will end in June, with eligibility to be reappointed for a full term.
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is accepting applications until Feb. 17. Interviews will be held at the Supervisors meeting on March 2.
Applications may be obtained from and returned to the Carson City Executive Offices, 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2.
For more information including the city’s policy and procedures, go to http://www.carson.org/volunteer.
