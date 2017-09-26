Volunteers sought for cleanup event at Fernley Swales

Volunteers are sought for a cleanup event in Fernley as part of the Bureau of Land Management's celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Seven volunteer cleanup events are planned throughout the state on Saturday, Sept. 30, including one at Fernley Swales.

The cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Swales is a well-preserved segment of the California Emigrant National Historic Trail. The historic site, located just north of Fernley, has become a popular dumping location.

Volunteers will receive T-shirts and a free entrance pass from the National Environment Education Foundation to be used at any participating federal agency fee area in the United States.

Other cleanup projects are planned in Ely, Southern Nevada and Winnemucca. To volunteer in Fernley, contact Rachel Crews at 775-885-6152.

National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands and brings together hundreds of volunteers to help restore America's public lands.

For information, go to http://www.blm.gov/get-involved/volunteers/national-public-lands-day, or go to our BLM Nevada Facebook Events page at http://www.facebook.com/BLMNevada/.