Volunteers sought to teach English in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

United Latino Community in Carson City needs community volunteers to teach basic English to adults.

A free workshop for volunteers is planned from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Latino Community, 1711 N. Roop St., at the corner of Roop Street and Beverly Drive.

Neither foreign language nor teaching experience are necessary. The nonprofit has a long waiting list of adults eager to learn English, but not enough volunteers to meet the demand.

Materials and training are provided to volunteers, who are asked to make a commitment of 1 1/2 to 2 hours per week.

For information, call Cathleen at 775-671-7455 or cathleen@carsonulc.org.