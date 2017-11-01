Walton’s Funeral & Cremations sponsoring coat and sweater drive
November 1, 2017
Walton's Funerals and Cremations is collecting new and gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and gloves through November.
Donations will be gathered and delivered to Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet in Reno, which provides clothing and personal care items to those who can't afford them.
"We want to do our part to help members of our community find some warmth this winter," said Tammy Dermody, owner of Walton's. "This is something small we can do for them."
New or gently used sweaters, jackets, scarves and gloves can be dropped off at any Walton's location in the region.
Local sites include: Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1521 Church St., Gardnerville; and Walton's Funerals & Cremations, Chapel of the Valley, 1281 North Roop St., Carson City.
For information, go to http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City branch of Navy League to celebrate Veteran’s Day
- Carson City Arts Initiative holding 15th anniversary fundraiser and art silent auction
- Dayton dog park needs volunteers to stay in operation
- Carson City Symphony Chorus to begin rehearsals for holiday concert
- Free forum on sustainable communities set for Nov. 14 in Carson City