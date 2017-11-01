Walton’s Funeral & Cremations sponsoring coat and sweater drive

Walton's Funerals and Cremations is collecting new and gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and gloves through November.

Donations will be gathered and delivered to Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet in Reno, which provides clothing and personal care items to those who can't afford them.

"We want to do our part to help members of our community find some warmth this winter," said Tammy Dermody, owner of Walton's. "This is something small we can do for them."

New or gently used sweaters, jackets, scarves and gloves can be dropped off at any Walton's location in the region.

Local sites include: Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1521 Church St., Gardnerville; and Walton's Funerals & Cremations, Chapel of the Valley, 1281 North Roop St., Carson City.

For information, go to http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.